A family of nine in Enterprise was displaced from their home after a fire that destroyed the structure and most everything inside it.

Kaya Tesch and her family were out of the home when the fire broke out on Dec. 5 in Enterprise. Fire workers called the home a complete loss after they extinguished the flames.

Kaya Tesch and her family at Universal Studios. Photo Credit: Amanda Baldonado on GoFundMe. loading...

A GoFundMe page was created to assist the family in recovering some of what they lost. The page, created by Amanda Baldonado, described the amount of belongings destroyed in the fire.

Baldonado said, “My best friend, Keya Tesch and her family are facing an unimaginable tragedy. This morning, December 5th, their home was destroyed in a devastating fire while Keya was out buying donuts for her six children. Thankfully, everyone is safe, but they have lost everything—clothing, furniture, cherished belongings, and the place they called home.”

The GoFundMe page has a set goal of $200,000 which Baldonado acknowledged is a lofty goal, but a necessary one.

Baldonado said, “This family of 9 consists of Keya, her fiancé Jordan, their 6 children ages 16, 10, 9, 4, 3, and 2, and her mother Dawn. They now face the enormous challenge of starting over from scratch during what should be a joyful holiday season. Keya had already started to receive her Christmas shopping orders and had stacked them in her bedroom to hide until Christmas.”

The family also need necessities such as clothing, toiletries, and personal items along with temporary housing assistance.

Baldonado said, “Keya did not have an extensive insurance policy on their home as she was just transitioning after purchasing the home from her parents.

Keya is the kindest, most giving person I know, always ready to lend a hand or a smile to anyone in need. Now it’s our turn to help them. Every donation, no matter how small, will make a difference in giving this family hope and stability during this difficult time.”

Please click here to be taken to the GoFundMe page if you’d like to assist Keya and her family this holiday season.