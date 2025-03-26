Feeling Stressed? Try The Most Zen Activity in All of Utah

I’ve recently discovered something rather important about my life. Sometimes, life is hard. While that may sound like an obvious statement to you, I only recently discovered it, and I found out through the art of sitting on a rock and waiting for a fish to bite my line.

Fishing can make you reflect in ways you never thought possible. It feels like you’re just sitting there waiting for something to happen, but it’s much more than that. You’re exercising patience, and that means a lot of downtime with you and your thoughts.

I remember reading a book in college about learning to do nothing. Sounds weird right? Well, it’s a lot harder than you think in this day and age.

Doing nothing means being alone with your thoughts and not doing anything that could stimulate your mind. Fishing is quite similar to this thought process because it forces you to focus on your thoughts and feelings.

When I realized life was hard, it was because I was forced to follow a train of thought while waiting for a fish to bite. It’s extremely therapeutic despite the fact that I’m absolutely terrible at fishing.

In todays day and age, we tend to consume an endless amount of content to continually stimulate our mind to avoid one of the most dreaded conundrums of all, being bored.

Fishing made me realize that being bored every once in a while is a good thing. It helps you understand what makes your mind tick and can also be quite fun with the right people by your side.

As I mentioned earlier, I hate fishing, but I find that doing something you hate every once in a while can help you reflect on issues never addressed before.