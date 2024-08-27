First Human Case of Dangerous Disease Found in Utah

The Utah County Health Department is reporting the first detected case of West Nile Virus in the beehive state for 2024.

A press release from the UCHD said the patient is a female from Utah County with no comment on how severe her symptoms are.

West Nile Virus is a potentially dangerous disease that’s transmitted through mosquito bites. The mosquitoes pass on the disease after feeding on infected birds.

An article by Kayla Baggerly from ABC4 Utah provided more information about the symptoms once could experience from the West Nile Virus.

Baggerly said, “According to the CDC, most people infected with West Nile Virus don’t develop symptoms. However, one in five people can develop a fever that can be accompanied with other symptoms, such as headaches, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash.”

The article then lists various ways to prevent contracting West Nile Virus.

Drain: Drain or treat all standing water in and around your home or workplace where mosquitoes could lay eggs.

Dawn and dusk: Limit your time outdoors during these times when mosquitos

are most active. are times to avoid being outside

DEET: Whenever you’re outside, use insect repellents that contain DEET or other

EPA-approved repellents and follow instructions

Dress: Wear long, loose, and light-colored clothing when outdoors

Doors and windows : Door and window screens should be in good working condition

If you catch West Nile Virus, there’s unfortunately no way to treat the disease other than the usual routine of rest, drinking plenty of water, and taking over-the-counter pain medications to relieve some of the symptoms. The best thing you can do is avoid mosquitoes if you can.

Those with more severe symptoms should consider seeking medical attention.