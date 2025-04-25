From JimmerMania To Retirement: The Legacy Of Jimmer Fredette

It's hard to believe it's been more than 14 years since Jimmer-Mania gripped the nation.

But with college basketball legend Jimmer Fredette announcing this week that he was hanging up his sneakers for good, hoops fans can't help but look back at the man, the myth, the legend -- the phenomenon that was Jimmer Fredette.

It starts with the contract.

Back in 2007, when Fredette was still in high school, he wrote up a contract to himself (witnessed by his brother) that he was going to do whatever it took to make it in the basketball world.

It read thusly: "I, James. T Fredette, agree on this day, Jan. 27, 2007, to do the work and make the necessary sacrifices to be able to reach my ultimate goal of playing in the NBA."

The contract was signed by Fredette with his brother, TJ, also signing as a witness.

And Jimmer wasn't fooling around. Over the next four years he would etch his name in the college basketball record books.

From starring as a freshman at BYU to leading the team to the NCAA Tournament for four straight years, to leading the nation in scoring his senior year, Fredette did it all. He was named college basketball's player of the year after his senior season.

His name became a verb ("You've been Jimmered") and some of the best players in the world (Kevin Garnett, Steve Nash) sang his praise.

He was then rewarded by being drafted into the NBA as a Top 10 pick in 2011.

Although his NBA career was spotty (critics panned his lack of defensive prowess), Fredette made a healthy living by playing overseas, both in China and in Europe.

In one notable game playing for the Shanghai Sharks, Fredette scored 75 points.

In recent years, Fredette has embraced the 3-on-3 game and won a world title -- his deep "Jimmer" 3-pointer served as the winning basket -- playing for the USA team.

He also represented the USA at the most recent Summer Olympics, although an injury sidelined him for most of the games.

Fredette Tweeted his decision earlier this week.

"It’s time to say goodbye to basketball. I have loved every second of my career through the good and the bad! Thank you all for the support throughout the years. Basketball has made me who I am today. Excited for what is next in my life with my family!"

Fredette is married and has three children and is said to be interested in a sports broadcasting career.

And he'll always be "Jimo Dashen," as the Chinese used to call him -- a man in a class all by himself.

attachment-GpO-W0GbUAAcClc loading...

Get our free mobile app

CHECK IT OUT: 100 sports records and the stories behind them