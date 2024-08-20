From Utah To Uruguay, Church Offers Free Magazines

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is offering print subscriptions at no cost to its three magazines, which are currently published in 50 languages and distributed to millions of members worldwide.

Anyone with a Church account in certain parts of the world will be able to sign up for one annual subscription (per household) to one or more of the Church’s magazines: the Liahona (for adults), For the Strength of Youth (for youth ages 12 to 18) and Friend (for children).

“We come closer to Jesus Christ as we consistently participate in gospel study in the home,” said Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. “The Church wants to give greater access to the words of the prophets, and we are excited to make the printed copies of the Church magazines available at no cost.”

In recent years, Church magazines have undergone significant changes to support members in their efforts to learn and live the gospel of Jesus Christ, and their content has been made more accessible to members worldwide. In 2021, the Church began publishing its magazines for each age group in multiple languages; they are now available in 50 languages in both print and digital formats. Additional languages are available digitally.

The Liahona for adults highlights the teachings and ministry of Church leaders, shares inspiring articles that show how to apply gospel principles, supports learning the gospel at home and provides insight into scriptural topics.

For the Strength of Youth has spiritually uplifting messages from Apostles and other Church leaders, testimonies and experiences from youth all over the world, fun activities, and inspiration and strength to help youth find joy as a disciple of Jesus Christ.

The Friend invites children worldwide to follow Jesus Christ. Each issue contains scripture stories, child-friendly messages from prophets and other Church leaders, games and coloring pages, and stories of children throughout the world who are putting their faith in the Savior into action.