Funeral Services Set for Haight Family in LaVerkin

(Enoch, UT) -- Enoch City Officials released a statement on the latest for funeral services for Tausha Haight, along with her five children and mother Gail Earl. The funeral will be held Friday, January 13 in LaVerkin, Washington County. According to a press release from the city, “The family will provide more information through their choice of methods.”

“While this intense investigation is continuing, our community appreciates the respect of the professional media, the thoughts and prayers of caring people across the world, and the offers for help,” said Enoch City Manager Rob Dotson.

Members of the Haight family have set up a Go Fund Me account to cover expenses related to the funeral.

LOOK: Here are 50 of your favorite retail chains that no longer exist Are you ready to see the top 50 major retailers that no longer exist? Keep reading to see if your favorites made the list