Honoring a Hometown Hero: A Final Farewell to President Jeffrey R. Holland

Today, the St. George community joins millions worldwide in mourning the passing of President Jeffrey R. Holland. While he was a global leader, he was first and foremost a son of Southern Utah. He often spoke fondly of his upbringing here, describing it as a “sweet, peaceful time” in a community where everyone looked out for one another.

As President Holland returns home to be laid to rest alongside his beloved wife, Patricia, we have a special opportunity to honor his legacy of service and love.

The Funeral Procession

On Thursday, January 1st, a funeral cortege will travel through the heart of downtown St. George. Local residents are invited to line the streets to offer a silent, respectful goodbye to a man who truly never forgot his roots.

When: Thursday, January 1st, between 10:00 AM and 11:00 AM

Where: Along Tabernacle Street , specifically between Main Street and 500 East.

While the burial itself will be a private event reserved for the Holland family, the community's presence along the procession route is a meaningful way to show support. Let’s come together on New Year's morning to celebrate the life of one of our most cherished neighbors.