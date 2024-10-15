Southern Utah has been experiencing record-breaking temperatures for October, and while the hot weather has been a stubborn mule to get rid of, all of that is going to change at the end of this week as a cold front moves through Utah bringing both cold temperatures, and a solid amount of moisture to the region.

So much so, that you might think about turning on your heater for the first time this season starting at the end of the week. The National Weather Service predicts Friday to have a high temperature of around 62 degrees in St. George, so it makes sense.

However, before you think about turning on that heater, this is a friendly reminder to perform maintenance on your appliance before turning it on. Why? Because your heater hasn’t been used in more than 6 months, meaning there is a lot of dust that’s accumulated.

Hot air plus lots of dust equals a fire hazard. While it’s rare for a full fire to start in these types of conditions, it isn’t unheard of.

All that we’re asking is to make sure your heater is ship shape before you turn it on for the first time this season. You’ll avoid a house fire, or at the very least, you’ll avoid that burning smell that you always experience when you turn on your heater for the first time.

If you’d like to know more about this type of maintenance to your HVAC ahead of the colder months here in Utah, then check out this helpful article covering what you need to know about your HVAC and why it’s so important to perform maintenance every year. Stay safe out there.