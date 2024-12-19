Gas Prices Rise in Southern Utah as Christmas Approaches

Gas prices are rising across Southern Utah as residents put their holiday travel plans into motion.

According to AAA’s morning gas report, the average price for a gallon of unleaded in Washington County is about $3.09. The average for Iron County is about $3.08 per gallon, which is an increase of more than 10 cents compared to this time last week.

The cheapest gas in the state can be found in Millard County with an average of $2.90 per gallon. On the other end of the spectrum, the most expensive gas in Utah can be found in Grand County with an average of $3.45 per gallon.

If you’re planning on traveling during the majority of the holiday season, it may be a good idea to fill up now before gas prices rise even higher.

SGPD Warns Drivers to Stay Sober Behind the Wheel this Holiday

Officers from the St. George Police Department are warning residents to stay sobe behind the wheel.

A post from the SGPD on Facebook summarized an accident that took place on Monday, which the post said was preventable.

The post said, “On 12/16/24, officers responded to Red Hills Pkwy on an accident. The vehicle hit the median at the Diversion Dam and caused some damage to the plants and cement. The driver was arrested for DUI, possession of marijuana, possession of meth, and several other charges. The vehicle was not insured and was impounded for no insurance and because the driver was DUI.”

According to the Utah Department of Public Safety, more than 11,000 people were arrested on DUI charges in 2023. 16.7% of traffic fatalities in Utah from 2019 to 2023 were alcohol related with crashes becoming more than 13 times more likely to occur when under the influence of alcohol.

The UDPS website said, “A DUI can quickly turn your celebrations into a moment of distress and regret. Law enforcement has zero tolerance for those driving under any type of impairment. If you plan to drink during your holiday party, plan a sober ride. Law enforcement will be working extra DUI shifts, actively patrolling for impaired drivers throughout the holiday season. Over 240 extra DUI shifts are being worked by Utah 30 law enforcement agencies statewide throughout the holiday season. This high-visibility enforcement and media campaign is in addition to enforcement already happening on the roads.”

Please treat your life with the utmost care this holiday season and stay sober so that you’ll make it home to your family and friends.