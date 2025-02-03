Get a Fancy Ceramic Bowl at the Soup ‘N’ Bowl Museum Fundraiser

The St. George Art Museum is preparing for their biggest fundraiser of the year with the 17th annual Soup ‘N’ Bowl fundraiser scheduled for Feb. 7.

A press release from the City of St. George detailed the event which centers around guests eating soup from homemade ceramic bowls while enjoying live entertainment.

The press release said, “The St. George Art Museum is excited to announce its 17th annual Soup 'N' Bowl fundraiser on Feb. 7, from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. This annual event has become a cherished tradition for the community, offering a unique blend of food, art and music — all in support of the museum’s mission to promote the arts in St. George.”

Stephanie Wheeler, the Preparator of the St. George Art Museum, provided comments in the press release saying the Soup ‘N’ Bowl is one of the best times of the year for her.

Wheeler said, “It’s not just about the soup. It’s about the community, the live music, the handmade bowls and the joy of taking home something that represents our local creativity. I look forward to this day every year. It's a beautiful way to connect with the arts and one another.”

Guests can attend the event by paying $25 dollars which will get them a warm meal with a pick of one of the many ceramic bowls available at the event and the guest can then take the bowl home for further use.

All proceeds from the event will go toward the museum’s exhibitions, educational programs, and outreach efforts. Registration for the event is available through this link. Guests need to arrive early if they plan on getting their preferred bowl.

The Soup ‘N’ Bowl fundraiser will take place at the Social Hall and St. George Art Museum on Feb. 7 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.