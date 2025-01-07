Admit it -- you miss going to school.

You miss seeing all your friends, participating in social activities, and keeping your mind sharp and limber.

Sadly, those days are long gone…

Or are they?

Did you know that right here in Washington County, there is the Institute for Continued Learning, designed specifically for retired and semi-retired individuals?

A sampling of some of the courses offered include "Chemistry In Our Daily Lives," "Creative Writing: Your First Novel," "History of Utah," "Meditation For Everyone," "Retirement Income Planning," "Table Tennis," and "Traveling the World," with Gary Sorensen.

The topics for the dozens of classes range from the Civil War, several art topics and even bird watching.

Most classes are offered during the daytime hours when retired people have more time available, although there is a healthy dose of night classes as well.

Some subjects offer class times during the day or night, and a class called "Mindfulness," has offerings in the morning and in the afternoon.

Located on the campus of Utah Tech University, ICL (Institute for Continued Learning) offers the joy of stress-free learning at bargain-basement prices.

ICL offers more than 60 classes for just $60 for the Spring Semester (total cost, not per class!).

Registration is now open. For more details, call 435- 652-767 or visit the website: icl.utahtech.edu.

The ICL website offers course descriptions, class times and even has a newsletter with schedules and a message from Dr. Warren Stucki, ICL President.

One highlight from the ICL newsletter this month is a focus piece on the class "Mini Med School."

"So you wanted to be a doctor, but couldn't stomach the gore. Or couldn’t afford it; or didn’t have the grades; or flunked pre-med chemistry; or had three kids right outta high school (still not sure how that happened); or had to get a job; or didn’t have four surplus “gap” years like the rich kids. Well, none of that matters now… ICL’S MINI-MED SCHOOL IS FREE! And there is absolutely no gore; no transcript of grades necessary; no chemistry prerequisite; forget the babysitter, bring all three kids (hopefully they’re grown now and potty-trained); ignore the job, (what job? Likely you’re retired now); it’s only four hours over four weeks, not four years; and it’s educational (that’s not a dirty word when referring to your health and longevity)."

