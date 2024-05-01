KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 202

Statewide News – 05/01/24

Governor Cox Issues Ultimatum to Local Homebuilders

Utah Governor Spencer Cox spoke to members of the Southern Utah Homebuilders Association at a luncheon on April 30 where he said local homebuilders have one year to begin the process of building affordable homes or the state will take action.

Cox said he wants these starter homes to cost less than $300,000 and called for these homebuilders to begin the zoning and permit approvals in the next year.

Cox told the press in attendance that this request was akin to an ultimatum to spur local leaders across the state into action.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 05/01/24

Oak Groves Fire at 50% Containment

According to Utah Fire Info on Facebook, the 22-acre Oak Grove Fire that started on April 29 is now at 50% containment.

The post said “#OakGroveFire, located 1.5 miles east of Oak Grove Campground, is currently 22 acres and 50% contained. Minimal fire activity overnight. Cause was determined to be a UTV that caught fire and spread into the wildland vegetation.”

Fire workers will continue to work throughout the week to completely extinguish the flames.

St. George Teenager Reported Missing

The St. George Police Department is searching for a missing teenager who was last seen in the Dixie Downs area on April 14.

Noah Lyle Christensen, 16, is described as 6-feet tall, weighs approximately 215 pounds, has black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black jacket with black jeans, white shoes, and a red baseball cap.

Anyone with information on Noah’s whereabouts should contact the SGPD through dispatch at 435-627-4300.

St. George Police Searching for Jewelry Store Thieves

Members of the police in Southern Utah are on the lookout for two people who were involved in a jewelry store theft that occurred in St. George on April 29.

It all started when a man wearing a gray suit and sunglasses walked into Jonny Roxx Jewelry as a normal customer. The man asked the staff if he could see some diamonds, and once he had the jewels in his hand, he fled the store and got into a vehicle where a getaway driver assisted in his escape.

Those with information on the man in the gray suit and the reported woman who assisted with the escape are encouraged to contact dispatch by calling 435-627-4300.

Other

Fun fact about Stockton Myers, the writer of Sunrise Stories.

This is the first May where Stockton hasn’t had to worry about finals, school projects, and graduations. May 5 will mark the one-year anniversary of his graduation from Utah Tech University, and he still feels like he’s missing a class somewhere. Here’s to more nightmares about bad grades and copious amounts of homework.

Happy Wednesday!