Gov. Cox Says Utah Needs To Help Keep Men Out Of Women’s Sports

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox was widely panned after he refused to sign a bill last year that would ban transgender athletes from competing in boys sports in the state of Utah.

After that decision, many Cox critics refused to hear the rest of the story.

Cox, who is very much in favor of keeping transgender athletes out of girls and women's sports, sent the bill to be modified to help protect the state of Utah from lawsuits.

After the bill was modified and some of the language was clarified, Cox happily signed the bill into law in Utah.

Now he wants to help a Utah State female athlete in her bid to keep transgender athletes out of college sports as well.

"Female athletes deserve the right to a safe playing field, fair competition and equal opportunities," said Cox, and fellow Republicans Mike Schultz and Stuart Adams in a joint statement. "By intervening, Utah will send a clear message that these rights are non-negotiable. The NCAA, Mountain West Conference and other institutions across the nation have failed to take action, thereby undermining vital protections and putting female athletes at risk. We will continue to defend our female athletes and the integrity of our athletic programs."

Cox and friends are urging Utah State University to get fully behind USU volleyball player Kaylie Ray, who is part of a lawsuit to try and keep male-born athlete Blair Fleming of San Jose State from competing in the upcoming Mountain West Conference Tournament, which starts Nov. 27.

The lawsuit against the MWC comes after several schools forfeited matches to San Jose State's women's volleyball team, including USU and Southern Utah University.

The plaintiffs allege that Mountain West Conference policies (which so far have allowed Fleming to play in matches) violate Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, aimed at providing equal opportunities for women in higher education.

As far as Utah's ban on transgenders and athletics, a judge has issued a preliminary injunction to halt the enforcement of the law while a legal challenge continues to make its way through the courts.

