Utah doesn't have a budget problem, but that hasn't stopped Utah Governor Spencer Cox from coming up with a program to address wastefulness in the state's various agencies.

Cox recently signed an executive order launching a statewide initiative called “GRIT,” in an effort to “improve efficiency and deliver better results for the people of Utah.”

GRIT stands for "Government Reform, Innovation & Transparency," and stipulates that all state agencies need to do better at saving taxpayer money and improving customer service.

“Utahns deserve a government that listens, adapts, and delivers,” said Gov. Cox. “We’re not here to maintain the status quo — we’re here to make things better. GRIT is about building a culture where every employee is empowered to solve problems, and every taxpayer sees the results.”

Similar to the Dept. of Government of Efficiency, this order requires all state offices to do the following:

Submit at least one efficiency improvement project by July 1, 2025.

Launch at least one additional internal money saving project per office.

Participate in EPIC (Efficiency and Process Improvement Collaborative).

Actively use public feedback

Report measurable results related to cost savings, time savings.

The new executive order empowers cabinet members and state employees to identify inefficiencies and fix them, while giving Utahns more opportunities than ever to share feedback on their interactions with government.

The public is encouraged to participate by submitting feedback online or through QR codes posted on receipts and in government buildings across the state.

This executive order takes effect immediately.

