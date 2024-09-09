Haunted Hurricane? Southern Utah Resident Seeks Answers

St. George Word of Mouth is a Facebook group frequented by more the 53,000 members, most (but not all) from St. George.

In fact, there's a big portion of the membership from Washington City, Hurricane, Santa Clara, Ivins and even Mesquite and Enterprise.

It's a fun page where Southern Utah residents can ask questions and explore rumors -- as long as you don't take things too seriously.

Recently, Hurricane resident Jeffrey Hill posted this query:

This is a weird question but I live in Hurricane and every single night (and not complaining) I hear Indian Flute noises. Does anybody have any explanation for that? I live on Main Street and it's toward the high school, but I hear it every single night for the last two weeks ... just wondering if anybody has any clue what it is.

The post generated plenty of action, garnering dozens of likes and 159 comments (so far).

Most of the comments seemed tongue-in-cheek, centering on haunted neighborhoods and Indian burial grounds.

For example:

They built your house on top of a Native American burial ground. Only explanation. -- Beau Jaramillo

As a kid I was always told a story that this place was haunted and if you hear a flute but can't Identify where it comes from to be on the lookout. It means bad things are coming. -- Austin Barney

Petroglyphs channeling ancient spirits, perfectly normal. -- Kristopher Czerepak

Oh dude that's a skin walker stay inside at all costs. If you start hearing weird one word phrases or your name definitely do not go outside. -- Mitch Hesselink

Your house was built on an Indian burial ground. Whatever you do, don't bury any pets in the backyard. -- Bill Crosby

Others had more practical theories:

Maybe someone uses a sound machine to sleep. Or does it for their kids. Our meditation music has flutes. Great way to fall asleep. -- Tracy Watkins

School started a few weeks ago so maybe a student is practicing outdoors with their instrument. -- Kristina Pledger

My guess is that Hurricane Theatrical is doing their production of Beauty and the Beast and so maybe you are hearing the music at the end when they open the doors. They are about a block away from the high school and the show has been running about two weeks so far. --Crystal Bates Morey

My neighbor's ask us if we hear the sound of thunderstorms every night. It was our Alexa so we can sleep.

There was even a suggestion that it was all in Hill's head:

Could it be auditory hallucinations? Are you the only one hearing it? I have these occasionally when I’m really tired or stressed. Mine sound like faint music - sometimes it sounds like someone is trying to find a radio station. It’s weird but the ENT I used to work for said it’s more common than people realize. -- Kelly Kirby Fisher

But Don Melcher had pretty good advice: "If u can hear it can’t be far away -- go outside and follow the sound."

Ancient burial grounds? Auditory hallucinations? Is Hurricane haunted?

As Ghostbuster Peter Venkman used to say, "I ain't afraid of no ghost."

