The St. George Police Department is asking the public for assistance in identifying and locating a suspect involved in an alleged shooting in St. George on Tuesday evening.

PIO Tiffany Mitchell from the SGPD informed the public of the search through a post on their social media.

Officer Mitchell said, “The St. George Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired in the area of 100 E 400 S of St. George on December 10, 2024, at approximately 7:24 pm. Upon arrival, officers discovered bullet casings and other evidence of a shooting.”

Officers conducted a traffic stop near the area shortly afterwards, and the driver frantically told police that he’d been shot at. A look at the driver’s side of the vehicle revealed what appeared to be bullet holes, but the driver wasn’t injured.

Officer Mitchell said, “At this time, the investigation is ongoing, and authorities are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Detectives are interviewing witnesses, collecting evidence, and reviewing any available surveillance footage from the area.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man with a mustache, 40-50 years old, wearing a hoody and shorts. There does not appear to be a connection between the victim and the suspect.”

Those with information on the man described is being asked to contact the SGPD and Detective Free by calling 435-627-4330. Officer Mitchell said they would like any information no matter how small as it could prove critical in figuring out what happened.

Please don’t approach the suspect as your safety is paramount in these types of situations. Stay safe out there.