Heater On, St. George? 11 Ways To Save Money (And Not Freeze)

With inflation hitting us all hard, saving a little money on your utility bills could go a long way in obtaining peace of mind.

More specifically, here are a few tips on how to pinch a few pennies on your heating bill this winter:

Close the doors of rooms you are not using and close the heating vents in these rooms (and always keep the basement door closed, if you have one). Place a rolled towel at the bottom of all doors to keep drafts out. Keep window coverings (blinds or curtains) open during the day to take advantage of the sun’s heat in the winter – especially windows that get direct sunlight, then close them at night to keep heat from escaping. Use weather stripping or caulk to seal out cold air from windows that may be "leaky." There is a Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) to help pay heating bills or get emergency services during an energy crisis. Changing the air filters in your furnace every three months or so can save you money in the long run. At the very least, vacuum them and put them back. Consider a furnace tune-up.to ensure that your furnace is running at peak efficiency. Check the setting on your water heater. The thermostat on your water heater likely goes much higher than you’d ever realistically need it to go. By turning it down to 120 degrees you can save energy without noticing the difference. Make sure that your air ducts aren’t blocked or impeded. Turn on your heat and wait for the fan to blow before checking your vents for airflow. If airflow is slow, you likely need to find out what's blocking it. You might not realize it, but poorly insulated electrical boxes will let cold drafts into your home. You could pay to re-insulate them, but it’s much easier to seal gaps with caulk or sealant and cover the outlet with a foam gasket. If you’re truly concerned about saving money, then don’t work your furnace any harder than you need to. The best thing you can do for yourself is to think about the savings and invest in some rugs to cover bare floors, some thick blankets and sweaters and a nice pair of slippers.

Thanks to BPIhomeowner.org, and ready.gov for help in providing some of these tips.

If your gas bill is killing you, these tips may just save your life (or pocketbook).

