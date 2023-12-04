It’s the time of year again in St. George were going for a Christmas lights drive is a common thing to do.

The best way to do that is to check out HedgeHog Electric’s 2023 Christmas Lights Spectacular. This is a list compiled by HedgeHog Electric that has several houses to visit in three categories. There are 15 houses to visit in the spectacular light display category, seven houses to see in the lights and music display category, and seven in the community submitted category.

That is 29 houses total, folks and what a drive it is.

attachment-IMG_9009 loading...

Now, because some of these houses are so spaced out, it will be difficult to see them all in one night. I only managed six of them, which took about two hours. Some of the houses on the list are even all the way out in Toquerville which makes it a heck of a long drive.

Attempting to do the 2023 Christmas Lights Spectacular will be, well, a commitment but well worth the gas and time if you love to see light displays. St. George has some fantastic ones once again this year.

attachment-IMG_8995 loading...

attachment-IMG_9002 loading...

HedgeHog Electric is also doing a giveaway which you can easily participate in once you've seen a house or two on the map. You simply need to snap a photo of your favorite display, submit it to the website, write a nice note and you’re entered for a $100 Visa gift card.

attachment-IMG_9010 loading...

attachment-IMG_9012 loading...

The point is to collect notes for the homeowners who put so much effort and time into these wonderful displays.

So, grab your hot cocoa, put on some Christmas music, and take a drive through St. George for a magical holiday experience.