11/13-18/23

Snow Comes to Utah

This weekend could bring snow across Northern Utah and in Cedar City. St. George is unlikely to see any of it though. Here is the forecast:

https://890kdxu.com/say-it-aint-snow-utah-storm-could-bring-white-stuff/

Mashed or Funeral?

Every year Utahns gather for a lovely Thanksgiving but have the same dilemma...do they serve mashed potatoes or funeral potatoes?

https://890kdxu.com/a-utah-battle-for-the-ages-mashed-potatoes-vs-funeral-potatoes-for-thanksgiving/

New Covid Variant

As it's been since the pandemic, a new Covid variant has come just in time for the holidays. This one is known as HV.1 and is the great-great-grandchild of Omicron. Here is what you need to know:

https://890kdxu.com/new-highly-contagious-covid-variant-hits-utah/

Fall Decorations to Impress

Utah loves natural Fall décor. Whether its scents, cute decorations, or making use of old Halloween candy, these are some hacks you’ll love.

https://catcountryutah.com/4-utah-home-hacks-fall-edition/

Best Way to Cook a Turkey in Utah

There are a ton of ways to enjoy your Thanksgiving Turkey and as to how is always up for debate. Here is how Utah likes Turkey cooked:

https://star981.com/best-turkey-how-utah-voted/

USPS on Edge this Holiday Season

Getting packages and delivering them during the holidays can be an absolute nightmare but not for the reasons you might think.

https://star981.com/3-reasons-the-usps-might-be-on-edge/

Navajo Artwear Brand Gives Back

The brand 4Kinship is making a difference with it’s upcycled products. It's small batches and has even been endorsed on national news with Tony Hawk. Learn more here:

https://b921hits.com/this-awesome-navajo-brand-is-making-a-difference/

Thanksgiving Wars

There is always some uncle or sister who is trying to start something during Thanksgiving. This year, if you’re looking for a more creative argument to start there are three that will really anger your relatives.

https://sportsradio977.com/utahs-top-3-thanksgiving-arguments-to-wage-this-year/