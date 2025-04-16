Here Comes The Busiest Weekend In So. Utah

The weather in Southern Utah is perfect this time of year.

School kids are out an extra day or two all over the state because of Easter.

The Washington County Fair, the Hurricane Car Show and the St. George Art Festival are all on tap.

Yep, (with all due respect to the St. George Marathon, the Ironman Triathlon and the Huntsman World Senior games) this weekend might just be the busiest weekend of the year in Washington County.

Washington County Fair 2025

First, the Fair. It has been going since last Friday, but culminates with the American Freedom Pageant and the annual Demolition Derby this weekend. Friday and Saturday look to be epic at Legacy Park.

St. George Art Festival 2025

The St. George Art Festival attracts fans from all over the state and artists from all over the world. Along with dozens of food trucks and hundreds of artists and their booths, the Festival also has a 1-mile and 5K "Art Attack" run Saturday morning.

Hurricane Valley Rotary Club Easter Car Show 2025

And a personal favorite (I don't think I've missed it in more than a decade) the Hurricane Valley Rotary Club Easter Car Show takes place this Saturday.

It will feature several hundred cars, most all of which are classic rides that have been restored to their former glory.

Officials expect up to 10,000 visitors during the event, which goes from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the grounds of the Hurricane Community Center. Admission is $5.

Here are a few of my faves from years gone by (OK, the Mustang is mine :-)):

