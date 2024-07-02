Here Comes The Judge! Washington City Announces Finalists

The Washington City Judicial Nominating Commission has selected four nominees for a justice court judge position that will serve Washington City.

The final candidate will replace Judge Jake Graff who resigned earlier this month.

The following is an alphabetical listing of the nominees followed by place of employment and residence:

Sean D. Brian , J.D., Attorney at Law, resident of Harrisville

, J.D., Attorney at Law, resident of Harrisville Eric A. Ludlow , J.D., District Court Judge, resident of St. George

, J.D., District Court Judge, resident of St. George Aaron D. Randall , J.D., Attorney at Law, resident of St. George

, J.D., Attorney at Law, resident of St. George Kristin K. Woods, J.D., Attorney at Law, resident of St. George

A comment period will be held through July 8.

Once application materials are provided to Kress Staheli, the Washington City Mayor, he will have 30 days to make a final selection. His selection must then be ratified by the Washington City Council.

To submit written comments about any of the candidates, please emails to James Peters, Justice Court Administrator, at jamesp@utcourts.gov.

In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, individuals needing special accommodations (including auxiliary communicative aids and services) during this meeting should call 801-578-3806.

For several decades, Washington City has been running its own justice court, independent of St. George or Washington County.

The court handles non-felony cases and has a court session every Thursday evening, presided over by the justice court judge for the city.

More serious cases involving higher crimes and larger penalties are automatically referred to the Washington County District Court, such as the recent aggravated murder crimes that occurred within the Washington City limits over the past week or so.

