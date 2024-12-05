He’s Got A Secret (And He Ain’t Telling His Wife)

A recent study put together by our friends at WalletHub revealed something very interesting.

Men are more likely to have financial secrets.

A new WalletHub survey found nearly 80 percent more men than women have money secrets, be it about large purchases, savings, debt or job status.

A quarter of people say they lie about money regularly. A little more than 10 percent see financial infidelity as worse than physical or emotional infidelity.

"I buy a new gun every month or two and never tell my wife about it," said a friend of mine. "If she asked me about it directly, I would tell the truth. But as long as she ain't asking, I ain't telling."

Another friend of mine says he does the finances/budgeting in his family, so if he buys a few big boy toys here and there, she doesn't even know.

"I would never buy a new truck or something big like that without talking to her, but the little stuff is no big deal," he said.

In the WalletHub study, the list of financial secrets were large purchases (43 percent), amount of income (42), inappropriate purchases (31), amount in savings (22), credit score (20), amount of debt (18), job status (13), retirement plan (13) and delinquent bills (7).

Interestingly, despite the findings that seem to contradict this, a full 88 percent of people surveyed said their partner has a right to know how much money they have, though only 69 percent said they should have a shared bank account.

According to USA Today, men were more likely to keep secrets about expensive electronic purchases, spending on alcohol and gambling, while women are more likely to hide clothes and cosmetic shopping hauls, as well as gifts for people other than their partner.

The ultimate finding was this: Sixty-nine percent of people in the survey said financial secrets are sometimes necessary in order to keep peace in the relationship.

