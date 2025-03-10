Hey Utah, It’s National Napping Day

Every year, the day after Daylight Saving Time begins (you know, the day we lose an hour of sleep), the United States celebrates National Napping Day.

Why? Because we need it.

From the National Day Calendar website: "National Napping Day recognizes our need the day following the return of daylight saving time. Not only does the observance encourage a nap, it reminds us that there's no shame in taking one either."

Like any good topic, the best way to evaluate whether or not you should nap is to create a decisional balance sheet -- a fancy way of listing the pros and cons. So here they are:

Pros of taking a nap:

You're tired and a nap can help you catch up

and a nap can help you catch up You work hard and deserve some relaxation

and deserve some Once you get over the grogginess, you will be more alert and in a better mood

and in a It's been proven that a nap will help with reaction time, performance and memory

Cons of taking a nap:

It takes awhile to shake off that groggy feeling when you wake up.

when you wake up. Depending on how long you nap, you may have trouble falling asleep that night.

that night. Some studies have shown that long naps are actually harmful to those with blood pressure and heart disease.

OK, so the argument FOR naps is far more convincing, so are there any nap guidelines?

Nap only if you feel sleepy. Don't make yourself nap or you'll just toss and turn. Schedule a regular time for a nap -- maybe every day at noon for 20 minutes -- or some other regular routine. Keep naps short -- Experts say naps longer than 30 minutes are actually detrimental to your health, plus longer naps lead to more grogginess. Try to nap early in the day -- naps after 3 p.m. will almost certainly interfere with your regular bedtime. Create a "nap place" -- a location that is cool, comfortable and quiet -- and turn your phone off! Give yourself time to wake up, especially if you're going back to an environment that requires quick and intense thinking, like at work.

Numerous studies have shown that short naps are by far the best way to combat midday fatigue. Plus, naps can improve alertness, productivity, and mood.

So on National Napping Day, have a great snooze!

Get our free mobile app

KEEP READING: 15 Natural Ways to Improve Your Sleep