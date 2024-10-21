A man was arrested in Iron County after he led police on pursuit across a major part of the state of Utah while reaching speeds of around 100 mph.

Our news partners at ABC4 Utah reported on the crime involving Cristian Miguel Sanchez Luna, 21, with details from the authorities.

Ryan Bittan from ABC4 Utah said, “On Oct. 17, a UHP trooper in Sevier County saw a Dodge Charger with no license plate pass him on I-70 at a speed of 166 mph. Shortly after, police received a report from a caller stating that the same vehicle was near the junction of I-15 and I-70 and had gotten on I-15 Southbound.”

Authorities in Beaver County were told to be on the lookout for Luna in the Dodge Charger, but Luna then took a different route through the city of Beaver heading into Iron County.

Bittan said, “The vehicle then exited at I-15 at Exit 109 in Beaver before allegedly heading 70 mph down Main Street. The trooper stopped pursuing as the Charger exited the freeway. Officers from several law enforcement agencies reportedly responded to the incident. The vehicle was reported heading west on SR-21 towards Minersville. On SR-21, a Beaver County deputy found the vehicle and tried to make a traffic stop.”

Luna continued to flee from the police and started to head southbound on SR-130 toward Cedar City going almost 90 mph in a 65-mph zone. Once Luna made it to Enoch, police were finally able to prevent his escape using what’s called a PIT stop (pursuit intervention technique).

Bittan said, “The Charger came to a stop and Luna, as well as the passenger — identified as Ethan Mason, 21 — exited the vehicle. Luna allegedly threw an AR-15-style rifle over a fence to the south and was taken into custody without incident. Police say Mason fled on foot and was taken into custody shortly after. In the path that he was running, police found a white plastic sack containing around three pounds of Psilocybin mushrooms. Upon searching the vehicle, police found two mason jars of marijuana, as well as scales, baggies, and additional smaller mason jars of marijuana.”

The two men reportedly told authorities that they were planning to sell the illegal substances. No injuries were reported over the course of the pursuit.

You can read the full article from Bittan and ABC4 Utah by clicking here.