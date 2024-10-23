Those hankering for a Quarter Pounder from McDonald’s should probably hold off on that craving as several locations are being affected by an E-coli outbreak including here in Utah.

Nearly 50 people have been affected by the outbreak which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has linked to Quarter Pounder hamburgers on McDonald’s menu.

An article written by Aubree B. Jennings and our news partners at ABC4 Utah provided more information on the severity of the outbreak.

Jennings wrote, “Authorities reported Tuesday, Oct. 22, that at least 49 people have contracted the illness across 10 states, four of whom live in Utah. One older patient died in Colorado and ten patients total were hospitalized — one of whom is now being treated for a severe condition called hemolytic uremic syndrome.”

Despite the reported number, CDC officials have said the number of people affected by the outbreak is higher than initial reports.

McDonald’s has ceased distribution of slivered onions and quarter pound meat patties at the affected areas. Officials of the restaurant chain believe the source of the outbreak is coming from a single onion supplier.

Multiple McDonalds locations in the affected states have taken the Quarter Pounder with Cheese off their menu in an effort to halt the spread of E-coli.

If you live in any of the affected states and your local McDonald’s is still offering the burger option, you may want to play it safe and wait until the outbreak is good and done with.

E-coli can get pretty nasty with symptoms including diarrhea, nausea, abdominal cramps, and vomiting. Severe cases can lead to kidney failure with young children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems most affected.