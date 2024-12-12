Honor The Veterans of Southern Utah With Wreathes Across America

Community members in Southern Utah will honor the veterans who have since moved on from this world through Wreaths Across America on Dec. 14.

A news release showed how members of the community can participate in this memorial event just in time for the holiday season.

The news release said, “To show appreciation for those who have served in the United States military and educate others on the meaning of our veterans’ sacrifices, the Color Country Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution will host the annual Wreaths Across America ceremony, Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. at the City of St. George’s Tonaquint Cemetery (1777 S. Dixie Drive). “

The 14-year-old ceremony will see about 2,300 wreaths laid on graves across both Tonaquint Cemetery and St. George Cemetery. The news release describes the goal of Wreathes Across America as remembering the fallen, honoring those who have served, and teaching children the value of freedom.

The keynote speaker of the ceremony will be St. George resident Michelle Gregory. Gregory is the widow of Korean War veteran Eugene Gregory and is an active Southern Utah community member. St. George Mayor Michele Randall emphasized the inspiration the wreath laying ceremony provides.

Mayor Randall said, “Every year the Wreaths Across America program inspires and opens the eyes of many who may not fully appreciate what our military veterans have done to earn and preserve our freedom. I highly recommend taking the time to watch the Wreaths Across America program and help lay wreaths on veterans graves. I promise it will be a fulfilling experience.”

After the wreath laying ceremony has concluded at Tonaquint Cemetery, officers from the St. George Police Department will provide an escort to the St. George Cemetery for another ceremony.

In 2023, Wreaths Across America laid a record setting three million wreaths across 4,224 locations in the United States.