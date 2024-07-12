How Effective Are Radar Speed Trailers In Southern Utah?

The jury's still out on how effective speed trailers really are, but they've scared more than one person before --- including yours truly.

We've all seen them: Little trailers parked on or near the roadway that show you the speed you're traveling, most equipped with a sign that has the posted speed limit and an urging to slow down. Some of the new ones also have flashing blue lights if you're going too fast.

And when you turn a corner and those lights come on, that pit-in-the-stomach feeling hits hard as you feel as if you are about to receive a speeding ticket.

St. George City Police Department just posted online that getting a "radar speed trailer" is actually a fairly simple process if you feel like an area that you frequent has way too many speeders. They offer the link: https://forms.gle/Dy4DuxGQcipiL8gx8 with a simple form to fill out to get the trailer in your neighborhood.

But do they really work?

attachment-Radar Trailer loading...

According to StreetSmart and other officials, the answer is a resounding "Yes!"

"Radar speed trailers have proven to be highly effective in reducing speeding and improving road safety. Studies have consistently shown a reduction in speeding in areas where these trailers are deployed, making them a valuable tool in promoting safe driving behavior. Radar speed trailers are especially effective in areas where safety is a top priority, such as residential neighborhoods and school zones. They serve as an excellent reminder to drivers to follow the posted speed limits and drive safely."

In a study in California, researchers observed a 6.1 mph reduction at the radar speed sign trailer and a 2.9 mph speed reduction down the street past the trailer.

Even after the trailer was removed, the effect was felt there. One week after the speed trailer was removed, there was still a 0.6 mph reduction at the trailer location and 1.7 mph reduction downstream.

As long as the numbers prove it out, the trailers like the seemingly permanent one on Mall Drive will remain.

St. George Mayor Michele Randall said their experience in the STG shows that the effectiveness of the speed radar trailers is diminished significantly after "people get used to them."

But even after that point, the speed is still usually reduced some, and every mile per hour matters when it comes to safety.

