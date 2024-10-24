Southern Utah residents are notably conservative in nature.

Generally speaking, we're pro religion, pro justice and pro families.

But one area we come up as liberal is our thoughts on that old holiday tradition of trick-or-treating.

I asked for input on social media with the simple question: "At what age are kids too old to go trick or treating?"

Surprisingly, folks from Southern Utah are fairly, well, generous when it comes to this topic.

Said one commenter: "A few years ago, I would have said 12 or 13, but my views and the world have both changed. I say let them keep trick-or-treating as long as they want -- 16 or 17 -- it beats other things they could be doing at night like drugs. Plus, at least they're off their phones for a little while."

That comment reflected most of the feedback I received, and is contrary to the findings in a national survey.

Most Americans say there's a much lower age limit when it comes trick-or-treating.

According to a survey from Fairleigh Dickinson University, most Americans say kids should stop trick or treating by 13-and-a-half years old.

However, like in Utah, about 25-percent of people say kids should go trick or treating for as long as they'd like.

One commenter on Reddit said, "I'm 16 and I still do it -- is that bad? I go with my younger cousin and my nephew. I mean it's better than going to parties and getting drunk like a lot of kids I know my age will be doing."

In response, someone said: "It's not bad at all! It's especially fun for kids to trick or treat and spend time with people they consider peers. Halloween is such a social holiday, the only holiday where you visit with most of your neighborhood, it's stupid to put an age restriction on that, in my opinion."

Another put it this way: "Ugh. I don't understand this at all. As an adult, I love seeing everybody dress up and have fun. People are weird to care about teenagers trick or treating, IMO."

So go ahead, teenagers, go out and have fun and collect some free candy.

Or as Sophia says, "I'm 35 and I still go trick or treating. There's no such thing as Too Old To Have Fun."

