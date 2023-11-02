Finding something on your car after leaving a store or your house can be an odd thing and sometimes it just means a hooligan and sometimes it means something more.

There have been reports in other states of zip ties on car door handles meaning either a prank or you have been targeted for robbery or kidnapping. This is specific to car door handles. If you do see one, quickly check your surroundings, get in your car and lock your doors. Drive away and go somewhere safe to take off the zip tie.

If this continues, report it to the police, especially if it's happening somewhere outside your home.

In Albuquerque, NM there have been reports of zip ties and other objects stuffed UNDER windshield wipers and that is a possible sign of sex trafficking.

TikTok alerted people to this trend, and it's now become common knowledge if you use the app.

According to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, there were 319 signals received by the hotline in Utah in 2021 and 102 calls made by survivors or victims of human trafficking. It’s real and any young girl or person is a possible target in the right circumstances.

The U.S. Department of State said there are 27.6 million victims of human trafficking worldwide at any given time. Grooming is a huge issue, and it sometimes can be difficult to spot. It’s also common for runaways to receive “help” that turns into trafficking.

Here are some things to know about traffickers:

They often share the same nationality as their victims.

Victims are commonly forced to lure others and can seem to be traffickers.

The majority of traffickers are men.

Almost 50 percent of victims knew their traffickers.

The average age for traffickers seems to be 28.

So, if you see something suspicious, please report it to the police or the NHTH. You can reach the NHTH at 1-888-373-7888.