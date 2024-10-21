It's being built and it's going to be impressive.Veterans Memorial Park in Hurricane, located by the entrance to the Hurricane City Cemetery on 600 North, is a new park that honors the men and women who have served in the military from anywhere on the east side of Washington County.

Location: 63 South 100 West, Hurricane

Hours: Mon–Thu 9 AM–9 PM, Fri-Sun 9 AM–Midnight

Phone: (435) 635-2609

Email: info@hurricanerecreation.com

: info@hurricanerecreation.com The park is being built in phases and is primarily funded by donations and grants.

To honor veterans from Hurricane Valley, you can fill out a form to provide basic information. You can also donate to the park at the Hurricane City Offices at 147 N 870 W, Hurricane. The link to submit a veteran's information is here.

The park will promote civic pride and serve as a place to honor veterans and their sacrifices.

"We are so proud and absolutely impressed and amazed at all the people in the community who have stepped up and donated time, services, goods or money to this project," said Hurricane mayor Nanette Billings, who is heading up and correlating the project.

A fund-raiser dinner was held last month to raise money for the project, and Billings said more events are planned in the near future.

The Veteran's Memorial Park may not be open by Veterans Day (No. 11), although that was the original target date and Billings said they are working feverishly to get the project completed by then.

If not, the park will "definitely be done" by the end of the year.

Billings said hundreds of veterans from the east side of Washington County will be honored, from Hurricane, LaVerkin, Toquerville, Springdale, Apple Valley, Hildale, Virgin and other communities.

"We are just so grateful to those who have served," she said.

