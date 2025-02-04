I Saw a Demon in Southern Utah…Let Me Explain

Before you ask, No, I’m not going to make a joke about my ex-wife. I know it’s sitting right there waiting to be grasped, but I’m a bigger man. I mean that both metaphorically and literally.

When I say I saw a demon in my bedroom, it was actually three. These demons were blurry human-like figures with familiar features, yet unfamiliar in their visage.

While you may be thinking I’m writing about a fake experience, I’m not. It felt very real, but in the end, I know they weren’t demons. They were a result of a bad fever that suddenly ailed me in the middle of the night.

One of the freakiest things about a fever is how it can affect your mind. This includes hallucinations which can consume your senses.

I firmly believe what I saw was a result of a fever-induced hallucination. These three figures never moved from their spot in my bedroom. Two were at the foot of my bed, and the other one was standing in the doorway.

I couldn’t make out their faces as they were constantly shifting. Much like trying to read in a dream, these “demons” were jumbles of familiar aspects of people I know.

This sounds extraordinary, but there is plenty of medical evidence to support this. Writeer Rebecca Joy Stanborough wrote an article on Healthline explaining these occurrences titled Should I Worry About Fever Hallucinations?

In the article, Stanborough writes about how fevers are meant to fight inflammation in the body, which is also accompanied by symptoms such as chills and sweating.

On the more severe side, people can experience fever hallucinations. These hallucinations aren’t dangerous, but I can personally attest to their frightening nature.

These hallucinations tend to pass after a few minutes, which is exactly what happened in my case. I couldn’t move when I saw those three figures, so I assume I was either experiencing some form of sleep paralysis, or my fever was causing some very vivid dreams.

Many people have their own method of combating a fever, but there are some easy solutions to provide relief.

Acetaminophen and Ibuprofen are the go-to medicine for fighting a fever, but you need to be hydrated as well. I have a wash rag that’s specifically designated as my “sick rag.” I get it icy cold and put it on my forehead as I sleep.

So yeah, I saw some demons, but they’re the kind of demons that are just fever-induced hallucinations. I named them John, Terry, and Howard. Makes it seem more humorous than terrifying when you give them silly names.