ICAC In Utah: Predators Are After Your Kids

Ever heard of ICAC?

It stands for an organization called Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

It's a program that helps law enforcement agencies investigate and respond to child sexual exploitation and other online crimes.

And make no mistake, there are dark people out there after our children and grandchildren.

Every day there are 7,000 reported cyber crimes against children, from Sextortion, to child pornography, sexual enticement, grooming and distribution of sexual materials to minors.

So what does ICAC do?

Investigates online predators who attempt to groom or exploit children.

Works to prevent the distribution of child sexual abuse materials

Collaborates with local, state, and federal agencies to protect children online and offline.

ICAC also offers programs and material to help parents fight against the evil forces out there attempting to ruin our young people.

ICAC offers training in the SMART program for parents. That stands for:

S -- Set-up devices/accounts/passwords. Knowing how to set up a device empowers parents to create a safe and healthy digital environment for their kids.

devices/accounts/passwords. Knowing how to set up a device empowers parents to create a safe and healthy digital environment for their kids. M -- Monitor online use -- It isn't about spying, but striking a crucial balance between protecting them from potential harm and fostering their digital independence.

online use -- It isn't about spying, but striking a crucial balance between protecting them from potential harm and fostering their digital independence. A -- Approving Apps and games -- Doing it together creates opportunities for open communication about online activities so you can discuss the reasons behind your decisions, explain potential risks, and set expectations for responsible use.

Apps and games -- Doing it together creates opportunities for open communication about online activities so you can discuss the reasons behind your decisions, explain potential risks, and set expectations for responsible use. R -- Restrict content/permissions -- It's incredibly important for parents to restrict their child’s access to inappropriate content. It's about creating a safe and age-appropriate online environment where children can explore and learn while being protected from potential harm.

content/permissions -- It's incredibly important for parents to restrict their child’s access to inappropriate content. It's about creating a safe and age-appropriate online environment where children can explore and learn while being protected from potential harm. T -- Talk and Teach -- Open and repeated conversations are your most powerful tool for online safety. By prioritizing open and repeated conversations about online safety, you can equip your children with the knowledge, skills, and confidence they need to navigate the digital world safely and responsibly

For more information on ICAC and the real threat to our children, go to ICAC's website.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: Do you see faces in these photos? Pareidolia refers to the ability to see recognizable shapes, often faces, in random objects. Take a look at the photos below and see if you can identify any faces or shapes. Some are easy to spot, while others might be more challenging. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz