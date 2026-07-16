A Mesquite couple already facing a major animal neglect case is now wanted on no-bail warrants after allegedly violating a court order prohibiting them from having dogs.

Mesquite Police tell KDXU News that the warrants were issued for Giustino Laudando and Michelle Santos after authorities said the pair violated a “no-dog” order connected to a previous animal welfare case. The case dates back to May, when KDXU reported that Mesquite police and animal control officers recovered more than 100 dogs during an animal neglect investigation. Police said 77 dogs were initially found inside an RV, and 33 more were later taken into protective custody during the arrests of Laudando and Santos. That brought the total number of recovered animals to 114.

100 Counts

Both were booked on eight felony counts of animal cruelty and more than 100 misdemeanor counts of animal neglect. Other reports said Laudando had previously been cited multiple times for violating Mesquite animal ordinances and had been arrested on prior warrants for failing to comply.

Hero Rescue Groups

The case drew attention across Southern Utah and Nevada because of the number of animals involved and the conditions investigators reported. The Mesquite Animal Shelter took in the dogs, while rescue groups from Nevada and Utah later helped provide care and find placements. Groups involved included RSQ Dogs+ of St. George and the Humane Society of Northern Utah.

New Warrants

Police later said all 114 dogs had been examined by a veterinarian, vaccinated and found healthy enough for adoption. The new warrants mark another development in a case that has already stretched across multiple months and multiple agencies. As with all criminal cases, the allegations against Laudando and Santos must still be proven in court.