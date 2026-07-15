Utah’s federal delegation is welcoming President Donald Trump’s decision to modify the boundaries of Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments, calling it a return to a more appropriate use of the Antiquities Act.

The Delegation Response

Rep. Celeste Maloy, whose district includes much of southern Utah, said Utahns have long supported protecting the state’s cultural and natural resources, but argued those protections should also follow the law and include local voices.

“This action honors that goal while following the law Congress passed and giving greater consideration to the people who know these lands best,” Maloy said.

Fluctuating Acreages

President Trump signed proclamations July 13 reducing the size of the two Utah monuments. Reuters reported Bears Ears was reduced from about 1.36 million acres to 121,100 acres, while Grand Staircase-Escalante was reduced from about 1.87 million acres to 181,500 acres. The Associated Press reported the combined monument acreage dropped from more than 3.2 million acres to less than 303,000 acres.

Sen. Mike Lee praised the decision, saying Trump “listens to Utahns and respects the limits Congress placed on the Antiquities Act.” Lee said large monument designations have restricted roads, grazing and access for rural communities.

Sen. John Curtis called the action “an important step in the right direction,” but said lasting solutions still need to come from Congress. Curtis pointed to Emery County as an example of bringing stakeholders together to work through public-lands disagreements.

Protect Historic & Scientific Objects

The delegation’s statement argues the Antiquities Act, passed in 1906, was intended to protect historic and scientific objects while reserving only the smallest area compatible with their care and management. Utah leaders have long argued that previous monument boundaries went beyond that standard.

Both Sides

Supporters say the lands outside the modified boundaries remain federal public lands and continue to be protected under existing laws. Critics, including tribes and conservation groups, have condemned the reductions and raised concerns over cultural sites, conservation protections and future development.