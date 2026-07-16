Fast Acting Crews, Moisture Have Stopped Two Washington County Fires

Firefighters battling the Mesa Fire near Virgin and Zion National Park have reached an encouraging milestone. According to local officials, the Kolob/Smith Mesa Fire's progression has been stopped, marking significant progress in protecting nearby communities and slowing its spread.

Photo by Dale Desmond Photo by Dale Desmond

Additionally, Fire crews have made progress on the Cove Mountain Fire on the Dixie National Forest, about one mile south of Cove Mountain in the Pine Valley Ranger District. The fire was first reported at about 5 acres, with the U.S. Forest Service saying no structures were threatened at the time crews responded. That fire has been 100% contained.

Photo by Dale Desmond Photo by Dale Desmond

While this is welcome news, emergency officials are also working to correct widespread confusion about evacuation zones. Many reports have led residents to believe that any evacuation notice means they must immediately leave. In reality, evacuation zones are divided into three color-coded levels.

A Green (Ready) status is a reminder to stay prepared at all times. A Yellow (Set) status serves as a warning that conditions could change quickly. Residents should pack essential belongings, fuel their vehicles, and be ready to leave if conditions worsen. Only a Red (Go) status is an official evacuation order requiring residents to leave the area immediately.

The Mesa Fire is another reminder of how rapidly wildfire conditions can change across Southern Utah, especially during periods of extreme heat, low humidity, and gusty winds. Although stopping the fire’s forward progression is an important achievement, crews continue working to strengthen containment lines and monitor for changing conditions.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to rely on official emergency management updates rather than rumors or sensationalized reports. Knowing your evacuation zone, understanding what each status means, and staying informed will help ensure you can respond quickly and safely if conditions change.