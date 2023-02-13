Intriguing Street Names In St. George — Some Make You Say ‘Huh?’

A good portion of street names in St. George are flat out utilitarian -- useful, but boring. For instance, the city offices are at 175 E. 200 N.

Finding it couldn't be easier. But personality? Not so much.

However, there are some street names in St. George that are worth a mention.

In alphabetical order, some of my favorites:

Have you ever been on Adonis Circle (It's in Bloomington)? Seems like there ought to be some pretty athletic guys there.

How about Bear Claw Drive (near Desert Hills High School)? Makers me hungry just thinking about it.

I have a son named Bryce and he'd be right at home on Bryce Circle (out past The Ledges near Santa Clara).

I'm not sure how Caribbean Circle (also in Bloomington) made it into St. George. We're a long way from the Caribbean. Heck, we're a great distance from any ocean or sea.

Casper Circle (Bloomington). I wonder if they have a friendly ghost.

There's Dove Lane (west side). Seems like a peaceful place.

Check out Elder Circle (Bloomington Hills). I'm guessing they get a lot of visits from the missionaries.

Fig Circle (Bloomington Hills) gets the award for the shortest street name.

Bloomington's also got a Geronimo Road. Bombs Away, Say Geronimo. (sing it with me).

There's a place called Lazy River Drive in Sun River. I checked. There is no lazy river on Lazy River Drive.

Same with Peaceful River Drive in Sun River. No real river here.

To be fair, I also drove on Ruby Lane (St. George Industrial Park) and didn't find any rubies there either.

There is a Smoke Tree Street in Bloomington Hills. I didn't see any smoking trees, although I did smell a couple of Traegers Smoking meat in that neighborhood.

Bloomington Hills also has a Tusher Circle and I'm guessing there's a pretty good story behind that one.

There's also a Yarrow Way (Bloomington). A Yarrow is a weed-like flower that has been known to induce menstruation, and also causes an unpleasant flavor in the milk of dairy cows who consume it.

But the one that has me the most intrigued is Loblolly Circle in Bloomington. According to Wiki, a loblolly was a porridge or a stew, but has evolved to mean a swamp or watery bog. Loblolly can also mean "To behave in a loutish manner." So you can literally eat some loblolly in a loblolly while acting like in a lobolly way.

Does your street have a unique name that I missed? Email me at andrew.griffin@townsquaremedia.com.