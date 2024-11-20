A man in Iron County has been sentenced to 15 to life in prison for the attempted sodomy of a child.

Our news partners with ABC4 Utah reported on the crime involving Travis Michael Rowley, 34, through an article written by Spencer Mahon.

Mahon wrote, “According to court documents, Rowley attempted to sodomize the female child, who was 10 to 11 years of age at the time of the encounters. The child told Rowley that she would tell her mother if he didn’t stop and Rowley threatened the child with bodily injury if she did.”

Rowley reportedly beat her after she refused his advances with the man attempting the act multiple times. The man told police that she was his best friend and detailed some romantic feelings toward the girl.

Mahon wrote, “When interviewed by authorities, Rowley said ‘his relationship with the child was good and that she had been his best friend.’ The detective asked Rowley if there were ‘romantic feelings’ that had developed toward the child. Rowley replied: ‘A little bit.’ Rowley also maintained to authorities that his relationship was not inappropriate with the child.”

Rowley told the girl’s mother about how he sodomized the girl without going into detail.

Mahon wrote, “According to authorities, Rowley told his mother on a visit in December 2022 that he sodomized the child, Rowley didn’t disclose details about the encounter, but told his mother that ‘it was okay because he was going to save the world and clean the swamp and was going to use what he did wrong to make the world right.’”

The Utah Board of Pardons will decide how long Rowley will stay in prison beyond the minimum 15 years.