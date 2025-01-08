Is this the Most Cursed Building for Businesses in St. George?

As a born and bred St. George resident, I’ve seen many businesses come and go as conditions change such as the economy, personal relations, and just overall bad luck; However, there is a building in St. George that I believe to be a bad omen for any business that may inhabit it.

I’m of course talking about the building located at 1812 Red Cliffs Dr in St. George. Some of the most anticipated Southern Utah restaurants have tried and failed to work the space and were shut down, leaving nothing but a painful reminder of what could’ve been.

When I was a kid, my oldest brother had one of first jobs as a waiter at Ruby Tuesday, which was one of the longest lasting businesses to inhabit the building. I remember the place was good for kids like myself since they had plenty of easy and cheap options for feeding a little one.

What I mean to say is that I can’t personally speak to the actual quality of the meals at the restaurant as I was a picky eater who would only eat hamburgers with pickles and ketchup.

I do remember how my parents liked the place, but I couldn’t tell you what the best thing on the menu was.

One of my favorite memories was when we went to Ruby Tuesday as a family to visit my brother working a shift. He brought over a tray of water at the beginning of the meal and accidentally spilled the glasses of water all over my mom.

Of course, as a sibling, I had to laugh at him until the end of time for this blunder, but he also knows embarrassing stories about me so it all evens out.

Unfortunately, Ruby Tuesday was not meant to last as it was shut down and a new restaurant was already set to take the reins, and it was an Italian place.

Buca Di Beppo took the stage after Ruby Tuesday shut down, but many residents were excited to see some competition for the ever-popular Olive Garden on River Road.

The restaurant opened to long lines and lots of pasta, but customers came out of the experience with a need for something more. Speaking with other residents who’ve been to other Buca Di Beppo locations, I came to find out that the location on 1812 Red Cliffs Dr was not nearly as good as other locations found in Utah and out of state.

I went to Buca Di Beppo twice during its tenure in St. George, and I remember my mom wanting to go to Olive Garden instead, which is not what customers were expecting.

The Italian restaurant didn’t last long, yet another restaurant was ready to take their spot with chicken and waffles in hand.

Hash House A Go Go was another anticipated option for Southern Utah residents waiting for something new. It had big portions with rustic diner like options including their famous chicken and waffles. Their fried chicken in general was a favorite at many other locations.

Unfortunately, this one also suffered from the same issue Buca Di Beppo did, but it also had a cataclysmic level event thrown into the mix as well.

Many customers walked out of Hash House with failed expectations, and it didn’t help that the place was rather pricey. While some did enjoy the way they made their food as they used actual peanut oil to fry their food, a certain pandemic would cause the joint to shut down.

COVID-19 was not kind to most businesses, but it was especially bad for those already suffering from low foot traffic.

Hash House A Go Go shut down during the main portion of the pandemic, and the building on 1812 Red Cliffs Drive has remained a ghost town ever since with only a sign advertising a new BBQ place. That sign has been up for more than a year by the way and the Hash House A Go Go sign and interior haven’t been renovated in any way.

What do you think? Do you think the building is cursed? Or do you think it’s just a case of bad timing and maybe a high price for occupying the building? Is Red Cliffs Mall at fault? I can’t say for sure, but I fear for any business occupying a building with such a tumultuous history.