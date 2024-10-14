Despite the record-breaking temperatures making everyone doubt that October is really here, the City of St. George is beginning its Winter Concert Series tonight at the Electric Theater featuring some unique talent in an intimate venue.

Four bands will be featured on the second Monday of every month until January with each concert being free to the public.

Let’s run through each of the bands with information from the city’s website.

Monday, October 14, at 7 p.m.: Mr. OK & The Last Light

The website said, “Good Vibes & Heavy Grooves - Mr. OK and The Last Light is a reggae based groove collective composed of 6 artists who call the Southern Utah area home. Back in 2021 they formed out of a summer jam to support ideas and songs of Mr. OK, (Charlie O-K) from his live looping sets, to create a version of the songs that were more dynamic and instant than what he could create on his looping pedal. “

Mr. OK & The Last Light was originally meant to play for just one concert in December 2021, but they learned of the potential they possessed and decided to move forward as a band.

Monday, November 11 at 7 p.m.: No Proof

The website says No Proof is a band that specializes in a blend of rock and blues that electrifies audiences with high-energy performances.

Tuesday, December 10 at 7 p.m.: Ted Vigil’s John Denver Christmas

The website said, “Ted Vigil: The country's number one Denver tribute artist, Vigil embodies the late great music icon in look as well as voice with an unforgettable performance. Denver's own lead guitarist, Steve Weisberg, has described Vigil's act as "uncanny". Expect to hear Denver's most beloved hits, including 'Take Me Home, Country Roads', 'Leaving on a Jet Plane', 'Annie's Song', 'Rocky Mountain High', 'Calypso', 'Thank God I'm a Country Boy', 'Sunshine on My Shoulders', and many more in this exquisite tribute to the sorely missed artist.”

Gotta love that bit of country for Christmas.

Monday, January 13 at 7 p.m.: Knights of Rock

The website said, “Get ready to rock with the ultimate party band, Knights of Rock! This killer, amazing and wacky supergroup of top Las Vegas professional Rock musicians is here to deliver a high-energy show like no other. With a repertoire packed with the biggest chart-topping Rock and Pop hits of the 70's and 80's, Knights of Rock guarantee a night of non-stop fun and excitement!”

As mentioned before, every one of the concerts listed will be free, but due to the limited seating inside the Electric Theater, it’s probably a good idea to arrive early so you and your buds can grab a good seat. Hopefully the weather will actually act like winter once November rolls around.