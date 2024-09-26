It’s Official! Flights From St. George to Los Angeles Return

It’s been a long time coming, but the St. George Regional Airport is bringing back flights to Los Angeles through LAX.

While the tickets have been available for purchase since June, the first actual flight from St. George to Los Angeles will take off today at 11:10 a.m.

A press release from Skywest Airlines explains why the return of this much-wanted flight is convenient for everybody.

Skywest Airlines said, “SkyWest brings new United Express jet service to connect St. George passengers with Southern California and beyond. The daily United Express flight is ideally scheduled for travelers, providing well-timed connection opportunities in Los Angeles. Tickets are available now at www.united.com!”

Flights from St. George to Los Angeles Return September 26

People in Southern Utah hoping to fly from St. George to Los Angeles can now buy tickets for the long-awaited return of the flight via United.com

Although tickets are now available to purchase, the first flight isn’t taking off until September 26.

There’s more coming to St. George Regional Airport in the near future as the first ever restaurant will open very soon which offers hot food and alcoholic beverages for passengers waiting for their flight as well as offering the observation deck to those waiting for their loved ones.

We’ll provide more updates as the St. George Regional Airport continues to grow with new flights and amenities added to the facility.