Join The Fun: St. George’s 4th Of July Festivities Revealed

The City of St. George will ring in the 248th birthday of the United States with their 4th of July celebration that will take place all throughout the holiday.

If you’ve ever experienced Independence Day in St. George, then you shouldn’t be too surprised with what they have planned, but David Cordero, Communications and Marketing Director for the City of St. George, promises it will be bigger and better than ever.

Cordero said, “We do quite a bit for July 4, and it starts really early at 6:45 a.m. with the Uncle Sam 4K race. So, if you’re unable to do a 5K, never fear as this only four kilometers.”

The course will see participants run around all of town square and downtown St. George. More early morning festivities are planned such as the 4th of July Parade starting at 7:30 a.m.

Cordero said, “The parade route will go right through the heart of downtown and near historic town square. The parade had tons of entries last year, and we expect this year’s parade to be bigger and better than ever.”

The Star Search Talent Show will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the Town Square Main Stage.

If you happen to make it to the finals, then be prepared to be judged by KDXU’s Andy Griffin as he will be participating on the panel of judges. Don’t worry, he doesn’t bite.

This all leads up to the fireworks show at 10 p.m. with all the colorful explosives being launched from Utah Tech University. Cordero says residents should be able to see the show from anywhere in St. George, but he does recommend finding a higher vantage point to truly enjoy the pyrotechnics.

The celebration doesn’t end there. The Independence Carnival will run from July 3 to July 6, also at Town Square in St. George.

The St. George City website states, “The City of St. George has joined forces with Carnival Midway Attractions for the 2024 Independence Day Celebration! This awesome Carnival will feature several rides and games, various carnival-style food options, and countless memories! Be sure to join us for this family-friendly Carnival.”

