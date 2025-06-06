June 6, 1944, A Day That Changed History Forever
On this date in 1944, thousands of troops from the U.S., the UK, Canada and other countries stormed the French coast of Normandy.
Over 4,400 allied soldiers were killed on D-Day, as well as around 9,000 German soldiers.
"D-Day" was the military code for the Allied invasion against Nazi forces that led to the end of World War Two.
Here are some other facts about D-Day:
Remember our veterans and the amazing things they did on this day!
