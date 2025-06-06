On this date in 1944, thousands of troops from the U.S., the UK, Canada and other countries stormed the French coast of Normandy.

Over 4,400 allied soldiers were killed on D-Day, as well as around 9,000 German soldiers.

"D-Day" was the military code for the Allied invasion against Nazi forces that led to the end of World War Two.

Here are some other facts about D-Day:

The D-Day invasion was the first step in an overall military operation called Operation "Overlord"

Operation Overlord's goal was to open a second front against the Germans, serving to hopefully drain German resources and allow allies to gain a stronghold in Europe.

Thirteen different countries participated in the allied effort on D-Day (USA, UK, Canada, Australia, Belgium, Czechoslovakia, Netherlands, France, Greece, New Zealand, Norway, Rhodesia and Poland).

It was (and still remains) the largest land, naval and air assault in history.

The first "D" in D-Day stands for ... Day. It's a common term for the first day of a military operation.

The overall Battle of Normandy, which included D-Day, lasted for about two-and-a-half months, from June 6 to August 30, 1944.

D-Day was supposed to take place on June 5th, 1944, but the invasion had to be postponed due to poor weather conditions.

The Allied code names for the beaches along the 50-mile stretch of Normandy coast targeted for landing were Utah, Omaha, Gold, Juno and Sword. Omaha was the costliest beach in terms of Allied casualties.

By June 11, with the beachheads firmly secured, more than 326,000 Allied troops had crossed with more than 100,000 tons of military equipment.

Paris was liberated on Aug. 25. Germany surrendered on May 8, 1945.

Remember our veterans and the amazing things they did on this day!