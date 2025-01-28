The police chief of the Kanab City Police Department has been officially charged after he reportedly struck a pedestrian in his vehicle in November.

Our news partners with ABC4 Utah reported on the charges through an article written by Matthew Drachman.

Drachman wrote, “According to charging documents, Thomas Cram, 62, was driving Nov. 18 when he allegedly failed to yield to a pedestrian crossing the road around 300 South and 100 East in Kanab. According to the indictment, the pedestrian was in the crosswalk at the time of the incident.”

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital in serious condition and an investigation ensued. The incident wasn’t considered to be an officer critical incident, and Cram continued to work as the police chief and still is at the time of writing.

Drachman wrote, “The charges came on Wednesday, filed in the Kanab City Justice Court, and currently Cram is facing a single infraction of failure to yield to a to a pedestrian in a crosswalk. If found guilty, Cram could face a fine up $750, compensatory service, forfeiture, disqualification, or a mixture of these. The case has been referred to the Garfield County attorney’s office as it goes through the justice process.”

The pedestrian’s health condition is currently unknown, and Cram has been unable to provide a comment to the press due to the on-going litigation.

Some vocal residents on social media have voiced concern over the lack of severe punishment. Some believe the fine is too low, and some believe Cram should be relieved from his position as police chief.

We’ll provide an update as soon as we know more.