Kanab Police Chief Reportedly Hits Pedestrian While On Duty

An investigation is underway after the Kanab City police chief reportedly hit a pedestrian in his vehicle while on duty.

Our news partners at ABC4 Utah reported on the story through an article written by Aubree B. Jennings.

Jennings wrote, “On Nov. 18, Chief Tom Cram was turning into the sun on 100 east toward westbound 300 in Kanab. He allegedly did not see the pedestrian crossing northbound on 300 and struck them with his vehicle, according to UHP. The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with moderate to serious injuries. Their current condition has not been released.”

The county attorney is reviewing the case while the Utah Highway Patrol assists with the investigation to prevent a conflict of interest.

Cram hasn’t been placed on administrative leave in this case as the crash wasn’t deemed an officer-involved critical incident.

We’ll provide more details as this story develops. For now, here's another news story from earlier this week.

American Legion to Host Special Pearl Harbor Ceremony Marking 83 Years Since the Attack

A wreath laying at the foot of a memorial at Tonaquint Cemetery. Photo provided by the City of St. George and American Legion. loading...

Saturday, Dec. 7, marks 83 years since the attack on Pearl Harbor which killed 2,043 people and injured another 1,178. The attack would bring the United States into the trenches of World War II. To honor those lost on that historic day, the American Legion will perform a wreath-laying ceremony at Tonaquint Cemetery in St. George.

The ceremony will take place on Dec. 7 at 10:48 a.m., which is the exact time when the attack commenced all those years ago. The patriotic organization is inviting the public to come witness the ceremony.

Martie Bigbie, Area 4 Commander of the American Legion, said the attack on Pearl Harbor marked a turning point for the war and the direction of the free world.

Bigbie said, “Following Pearl Harbor, the resolve of everyday Americans was tested — a test our country passed with flying colors. We could all learn something by studying how they reacted and came together for the common good of not only the United States, but the free world.”

A news release for the event stated veterans from different branches of the military from the local community will participate in the ceremony on Dec. 7.

If you’re unaware of what the American Legion is, the news release also provided a description and brief history of the organization.

The news release stated, “The American Legion was chartered and incorporated by Congress in 1919 as a patriotic veterans organization devoted to mutual helpfulness. It is the nation’s largest wartime veterans service organization, committed to mentoring youth and sponsorship of wholesome programs in our communities, advocating patriotism and honor, promoting strong national security, and continued devotion to our fellow service members and veterans.”