KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 35

Statewide News – 08/18/23

Teen Arrested for Fatal Stabbing

A juvenile has been arrested on suspicion of a fatal stabbing in West Valley City.

Authorities arrived at Scottsdale Park in the early hours of August 17 and found an unconscious man with multiple stab wounds. The man was later declared dead at the scene.

Officers arrested a 14-year-old teen as the main suspect. The teen and the victim reportedly got into an altercation before the stabbing. That’s all the information that’s been released so far.

Governor Cox Puts Commander on Administrative Leave

Utah Governor Spencer Cox has put Major General Michael Turley, the longtime commander of the Utah National Guard, on paid administrative leave.

Turley has been under investigation for two years on suspicion of an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate soldier.

Brigadier General Daniel D. Boyack will take temporary command of the Utah National Guard until a permanent replacement is chosen in September.

Homeless Camps Cause Concern

Homeless camps near Backman Elementary School in Salt Lake City are causing safety concerns.

One camp is reportedly right next to a fence in the school's boundaries, while another camp has been spotted one block South of the school.

Parents are worried these encampments could cause safety issues for their children when they start the new school year in the coming weeks.

City officials said they will take steps to address the issue through a program called “Operation Safe Passage,” which will increase police presence near elementary schools throughout Utah’s capital city.

Southern Utah News – 08/18/23

Cedar City Flooding Homes, a Hospital, and a Jail

Cedar City suffered from flooding on August 17, hitting homes, the local hospital, and the Iron County Jail.

The personnel at the hospital continued to treat patients through the storm as water seeped into the emergency department, cafeteria, med search units, and even some patients' rooms.

Surgeries planned for today had to be rescheduled due to the flooding.

Water leaked from the ceiling into some of the cells at the Iron County Jail, and local fire fighters siphoned water out of jail and the hospital.

Fire crews from Hurricane and Hilldale also assisted with the recovery efforts.

Fundraiser Today for Sunset Crash Victim

A fundraiser is happening today in honor of Manuel Gomez, who passed away after a crash in St. George on August 14.

The event will take place after 5 p.m. outside of La Bonatas on St. George Boulevard next to Pinkbox Doughnuts.

Money raised during the event will assist Manuel’s family with funeral expenses.

St. George Temple Open House Reservations

Reservations for the open house of the newly renovated St. George Temple are now available online (finally).

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the open house will run from September 15 to November 11 with no open houses scheduled on Sundays.

There will also be no open house tours on September 30 due to the Semi-Annual General Conference.

Each tour will last about 90 minutes with operating hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The St. George Temple was built in 1877 and was the first temple opened after the Mormon pioneers trekked to Utah.

Other

Fun fact about Stockton Myers, the writer of Sunrise Stories.

Stockton’s favorite movie is “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.”

He believes the greatest chemistry between two actors put on any screen belongs to Harrison Ford and Sean Connery, and as a person with a religious background, he adores the final sequence of the film with the Holy Grail. Even if he wasn't a religious guy, he'd probably still adore it.

If you made it to the end of this edition of Sunrise Stories, then “you chose...wisely.”

Happy weekend!