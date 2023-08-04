KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 26

Statewide News – 08/04/23

Jeffrey R. Holland Hospitalized

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, an apostle for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is in the hospital.

The church released a statement on Thursday saying Elder Holland was hospitalized “for observation and treatment of ongoing health complications.”

Elder Holland was temporarily excused from church responsibilities in April for medical reasons. The church then announced his gradual return in June, but then his wife Patricia Holland unfortunately passed in July.

Elder Matthew Holland, a son of Elder Jeffrey R. Holland and General Authority for the church, spoke at his mom’s funeral on July 28 in place of his father who was unable to speak due to “the circumstances of his own health and emotions.”

Potential Missionary Passes After Reading Mission Call

A Florida teen who was anticipating a mission call while on vacation to Provo, unfortunately passed away after reading said mission call.

The teen was hoping to be called to Tokyo, and when he read the mission call to friends and family while vacationing in Provo, he found that he had been called to Tokyo.

Unfortunately, that’s when the soon to be missionary collapsed, and was later declared dead. An autopsy is currently being performed to ascertain the reason for the teen’s sudden passing.

Governor Cox Details Ad About Dangers of Social Media

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox debuted an ad from the state that details the harms social media can have on children.

The 30-second ad features children wearing masks while endlessly scrolling on their phones with harmful comments being spoken in a voice-over. The narrator then warns about the dangers of social media for minors.

Gov. Cox said the ad will soon appear on TV, billboards, and social media platforms.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 08/04/23

Body of 15-Year-Old Teen Found in Sand Hollow

A teen who went missing during the morning hours of August 3 was unfortunately found under the water under the water of Sand Hollow Reservoir.

The South Jordan teen was visiting Southern Utah with his family when he suddenly went missing while paddle boarding out on the lake.

His family called Utah State Park authorities, and a search effort resulted in the location of the teen’s body.

You can find more details of this unfortunate incident in our full article.

Parowan Crash Causes Power Outage

Various homes and businesses in Parowan lost power for several hours on August 3 due to a crash.

A pickup truck collided with a power pole at 11:40 a.m., leading to the truck crashing through a cinder block wall, and then finally stopping by slamming into a pine tree.

City Manager Dan Jessen said power was expected to be restored to Parowan locations by 9 p.m.

The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries in the crash, and power was restored by the evening hours of August 3.

Other

Don’t forget about the congressional debate happening August 5 at 6 p.m. with the Washington County School District. We will have an article going into the nitty gritty of what happened at the event right after the event concludes.

Have a good weekend.