KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 118

Statewide News – 12/22/23

Man from Roy Charged with Murder of Child

A 36-year-old man from Roy was arrested for the murder of a 2-year-old boy.

Local officers responded to a call on December 21 to a home in the area where they found the child unresponsive with visible injuries. The boy’s twin sister was also visibly injured from presumed assault and abuse.

The child unfortunately passed away after being taken to the hospital for urgent medical care. The man was arrested on the charges of murder, aggravated sexual abuse, and aggravated child abuse. Authorities are still investigating the circumstances of the case, but the other children in the home have been moved to a safe location.

Cox Opposes Utah Lottery

Utah Governor Spencer Cox is against the idea of legalizing lotteries across the state.

The state legislature will consider the legalization of lotteries like the Powerball and Mega Millions when they reconvene in January.

Governor Cox said lotteries only take advantage of people who believe they have chance, even when the odds are overwhelmingly against them. Cox said lotteries are “taxes on people who are bad at math.”

One is allegedly more likely to be struck by lightning than winning a billion-dollar Powerball lottery.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 12/22/23

Utah Tech President to Step Down

Utah Tech University President Richard “Biff” Williams will step down from his position on January 5, bringing an end to his ten years as president of the university.

Williams became president of Utah Tech in 2014 and saw the university through many changes such as the name change from Dixie State University to Utah Tech University.

The soon to be former president is currently interviewing for other jobs at different universities and colleges. Associate Vice President of Executive Affairs and Chief of Staff, Courtney White, will serve as interim president.

Volunteers Deliver Meals to Hundreds of Iron County Families

Volunteers from the Iron County Board of Realtors distributed 173 boxes of food to families of the Iron County School District.

The act of charity took place this week that provided boxes food along with a 15-pound turkey, and a ten-pound bag of potatoes.

Person Trapped in Bluff Street Crash

Emergency workers responded to a crash on the morning of December 21 at about 8:30 a.m. between a white sedan and a silver truck.

The accident that occurred at the intersection of 500 North Bluff Street led to a person getting trapped in the wreckage.

First responders managed to safely extricate the victim out of the wrecked vehicle, but their health is currently unknown.

Writer’s Note: I managed to drive by the scene of the wreck, and while I can’t officially confirm the status of the person trapped, they appeared to be OK. We’ll provide an update if this isn’t the case.

PSA: Christmas Travel Safety

As today is the last day before the Christmas weekend, many of you may be preparing to travel across the country to be with friends and family during the holidays.

If you’re travelling by car, be sure to drive with caution, wear your seatbelt, and don’t drive distracted.

Regardless of your travel plans, we here at KDXU and Townsquare Media Southern Utah want to wish you all a Hery Merry Christmas, and a Happy New Year.

Other

A message from Stockton Myers, the writer of Sunrise Stories.

“As Christmas is just days away, I wanted to extend my heartfelt gratitude to all of you who read Sunrise Stories. We’re now well passed the 100-volume mark, and if I had my way, I would continue it into the thousands. I’m so grateful to be able to report the local happenings of Utah, and I hope it will only get better from here. Merry Christmas, Happy New Year, and have a wonderful holiday season.”

Sunrise Stories will be back on December 27 with more local news.

Merry Christmas!