Utah Tech University President Richard “Biff” Williams will be stepping down at the beginning of 2024, a university press release said on Thursday.

UT Associate Vice President of Executive Affairs and Chief of Staff Courtney White will be interim president upon board approval.

“I am beyond grateful for my tenure at Utah Tech,” Williams said. “What we have built, experienced and accomplished together is nothing short of remarkable. Our collective success is a testament to what a group of people with passion, skill and purpose can achieve.”

Williams is leaving to pursue other career opportunities and is interviewing at other institutions of higher education for administrative positions. The Utah Board of Higher Education is looking to fill the position by the Fall semester of 2024. Williams will be looking to his future during that time, the press release said.

“President Williams has overseen one of the most successful, impactful and unprecedented eras of growth of any institution of higher learning in the nation," Tiffany Wilson, chair of UT’s Board of Trustees, said. “His leadership and vision will be tremendously missed, but he will always be remembered as the ultimate Trailblazer.”

Williams has been a part of the university since 2014, the year after it was made a university. He played a large role in growing the university and added over 200 academic programs. This included the first graduate degrees and increased enrollment numbers by almost 50 percent.

He also grew scholarship funding by 90 percent during his tenure at the university.

“The Utah Board of Higher Education extends its gratitude to President Williams for his years of service and contributions to Utah Tech University,” said Amanda Covington, Board of Higher Education chair. “As we enter this transitional period, I am confident in White's considerable leadership experience within USHE, and the positive impact he can bring to the UT campus community. I look forward to considering his appointment as interim.”