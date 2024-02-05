KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 145

Statewide News – 02/05/23

State Lottery Proposed in New Utah Bill

A possible Utah lottery has been proposed through a new bill being passed through the Utah legislature.

Representative Kera Birkeland is the chief sponsor of the bill that would allow a state-operated lottery by January 1, 2025, if voted in favor during the November election season.

According to Birkeland, Utah residents spend about $200 million a year on out-of-state lotteries. This new bill would possibly divert some of the possible funds to the state through this new Utah lottery.

The Most Visited National Park in Utah is Glen Canyon

According to a new report from the National Park Service, the most popular national park in the state of Utah is Glen Canyon National Recreation Area.

Officials from the NPS say Glen Canyon welcomed 5.2 million visitors in 2023, a record high for the area.

Glen Canyon had nearly 600,000 more visitors than Zion National Park in 2023.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 02/05/23

Babauta Trial Scheduled for April in St. George

The trial has been scheduled for a St. George man who reportedly crashed into a metal power pole while inebriated on methamphetamine on Dixie Drive in St. George on October 30, 2023, killing his two children in the process.

Eric Babauta will face a jury starting April 22 for two charges of negligently operating a vehicle resulting in death, two counts of driving under the influence with a minor in the vehicle, and one count of reckless driving.

You can read more about the incident in our full article.

3.5 Earthquake Recorded Near Zion National Park

A small earthquake was reported in Springdale on the evening of February 2.

According to the United States Geological Survey and the University of Utah Seismograph Stations, the quake was approximately 3.5 in magnitude at 7:28 p.m. with the point of origin being 11 kilometers below the earth.

This is the second recorded earthquake near Zion National Park in the past year with the first quake taking place on December 1, 2023, with a 3.8 magnitude.

Utah Senate Candidate Forum Held in St. George

Four candidates vying for Mitt Romney’s soon-to-be-vacant seat in the U.S. Senate gathered in St. George for a forum hosted by the Washington County Republican Women.

Despite covering several topics, the only disagreement the group of candidates had was which one of them deserved to work in Washington D.C.

Almost a dozen candidates are running for Romney’s seat in the Senate during the 2024 election.

Introducing The Dixie Academy Ballroom at Town Square

The ballroom at the Dixie Academy Building has received a proper name thanks to the actions of a passionate St. George resident.

Corri Theobald posted on Facebook in December 2023, to inquire about possible names for the beloved space.

Theobald compiled dozens of comments from the original post which also received about 350 likes and organized all the information into a spreadsheet. She then presented the information to St. George City Council Member Natalie Larsen who used the information during a city council meeting.

You can find out the rest of the story in our full article covering the newly named Dixie Academy Ballroom at Town Square.

Other

Stockton Myers, the writer of Sunrise Stories, can’t believe how fast 10 years can pass. Stockton’s brother passed away on February 5, 2014, due to a drug overdose, causing Stockton to truly realize what it means to feel loss. 10 years later, Stockton wonders if his brother would be proud of the kind of man he has become. The only thing he can do is push forward in his life and make sure he keeps his memory alive.