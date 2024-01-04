KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 124

Statewide News – 01/04/24

Body Found in Salt Lake Storage Facility

Salt Lake City police are investigating a murder following the discovery of a body in a storage facility in downtown Salt Lake City.

The body was discovered on January 3 at the storage business “A Place for Your Stuff” located by West 300 South.

The victim’s identity has not been announced yet, nor has a cause of death been announced, but it’s being treated as the first murder in Salt Lake City for 2024.

More Candidates Join Race for Romney’s Seat

Two more Republicans are joining the crowded race to replace Utah Senator Mitt Romney in the 2024 election.

Third Congressional District Representative John Curtis and attorney Brent Hatch announced their candidacy on January 2.

Curtis is serving his fourth term in the U.S. House of Representatives, and Hatch is a career attorney who served in the Reagan and George H.W. Bush administrations. Hatch’s father, the late Orrin Hatch, held a seat in the Utah Senate for 42 years before retiring in 2019.

NAACP President Running for State House of Representatives

Jeanetta Williams, a civil rights activist, and president of the Utah branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, plans to run for the State House of Representatives.

Williams is challenging Republican Representative Matt MacPherson of House District 26 during the 2024 election.

State House District 26 is one of the most competitive political seats in Utah with Former Representative Quinn Kotter winning by less than 150 votes in 2022.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 01/04/24

St. George Boulevard Fire Closes Major Roads

A building that used to house a tire shop on West St. George Boulevard broke out in flames on the morning of January 3.

Fire Chief Robert Stoker from the St. George Fire Department said an oil-based heating system was partially the cause of the fire as exhaust from the heater caused some debris to catch fire.

The fire caused portions of St. George Boulevard and West Tabernacle to close until the afternoon as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.

You can read the whole story in our article going deeper into the subject.

Utah Tech Names Interim President

A new interim president for Utah Tech University will take over starting on January 5 as the search continues for a more permanent candidate.

Courtney White, Associate Vice President of Executive Affairs/Chief of Staff and Secretary to the Board of Trustees at Utah Tech, will serve as the temporary replacement of Former President Richard “Biff” Williams.

Williams announced his resignation before Christmas as he is interviewing for different positions at several colleges and universities.

Kemp Begins St. George City Council Tenure

The newest member of the St. George City Council has now been sworn into his position as of January 2.

Steve Kemp earned more than 22% of the vote in the November 21 general election, making him the leading candidate alongside incumbents Jimmie Hughes and Danielle Larkin.

Hughes begins his term as a city council member, and Larkin begins her second term.

